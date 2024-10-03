Amma Manasu – Anjana Devi Opens Heart About Pawan Kalyan

Anjana Devi, the ‘Mega Mother’, is not regularly seen in the media, and she hardly shares any views on her sons (Chiranjeevi, Naga Babu, and Pawan Kalyan). However, she interacted with the Janasena party and shared many interesting things about Pawan Kalyan. The following are some of the interesting insights from the interview.

Sri Kalyan Kumar – The Real Name

Anjana Devi and the family named Pawan as Sri Kalyan Kumar during the Annaprasana. “Later, someone named him Pawan. I also did not know that,” she said.

Pawan Kalyan’s Favourite Dish

Anjana Devi shared that Pawan Kalyan likes Palav, especially when she cooks. “He never asks if he wants something,” she said with a smile.

Pawan’s Habit of Taking Deeksha

Anjana Devi expressed her happiness over Pawan Kalyan’s current Deeksha. “He has had this habit of going on Deeksha since childhood. When I asked him once, he also underwent Ayyappa Swamy Deeksha. He worships God but is never seen performing pujas all the time,” she said.

Pawan’s Annaprasana

“We went to Tirupathi once when Kalyan was six months old. I thought that we should do Annaprasana there itself. Pawan held knife first and then pen that day,” said Anjana Devi.

Pawan Kalyan’s Childhood

Anjana Devi thought that Pawan would definitely do good things for the public and also predicted that he might not be a great student. She shared that Pawan is close to his father.

Pawan’s Bonding with Chiranjeevi

“As my husband has a police job, we frequently had transfers. Hence, Chiranjeevi told me that he would take Pawan with him to Madras for his studies. That’s how, attachment grew between Pawan Kalyan and his brother Chiranjeevi and vadina Surekha.” said Anjana Devi.

About Pawan Kalyan’s Service to Public

“We should do service to the public. My son is doing a great job. I felt sorry when the floods took place in AP, Wayanad and Telangana. Pawan Kalyan is doing great service.” she said.

Father’s Influence

“There is a great influence of his father on Pawan Kalyan. Especially, when it comes to donating to people, his father had a great influence in him.” she said.

During Chandra Babu’s Arrest

When Chandra Babu Naidu was arrested, Pawan Kalyan was prevented from entering the state and he staged a protest on road. Reacting to the same, Anjana Devi said, “I felt sad when I saw Pawan Kalyan protesting on the road. That day, I could not take that. But, his hard work paid off. I am happy finally to see him as deputy chief minister.”

