Pushpa2: A Spicy Update On Today’s Shoot

Finally after some gap, the team of the upcoming biggie “Pushpa 2: The Rule” is once again going to the sets. After multiple shoot cancellations, with some issues including that of the film’s leading man Allu Arjun trimming out his beard, and later some logistical issues, the makers have kickstarted a new schedule from today (Oct 3). And here’s an interesting update.

Apparently creative director Sukumar and his ‘Pushpa Raj’ are said to be at loggerheads earlier as they couldn’t carve out a convincing climax for the film, which will also give a lead for “Pushpa 3” in the end.

Finally, the director is said to have come out with a brilliant idea for the same, and if internal reports are to be believed, they are now carving out the third version of climax, after shooting a couple of versions earlier. Both Sukumar and Allu Arjun are said to be at their creative and energetic best as they are likely to wrap the shooting of this nearly 10-day schedule.

With “Pushpa” getting amazing response, and collections, the makers of “Pushpa 2” are now targeting an almost ₹1000 crores market with this franchise sequel. The film is all set for a December 6th release, no matter how many postponement rumours have popped up.

