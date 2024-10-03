The Delhi Files- The Bengal Chapter For I Day

Known for making hard-hitting and controversial films, Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri came up with an update on his next project The Delhi Files to be produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts, in association with Archana Agarwal, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi.

As announced by the makers, The Delhi Files is being made in 2 parts. The first part titled The Delhi Files- The Bengal Chapter will be released on Independence Day on August 15th. The director and his team reportedly did intense research and they feel it is unfeasible to tell the whole story in one part. So, they decided to release it in two parts.

The movie will narrate another compelling tale of a dark and unread chapter from Indian History. The main cast and other technical crew of this high-budget venture will be revealed later.

