Nag Files Defamation Case Against Konda Surekha

Actor Nagarjuna has filed a defamation case against Telangana Cabinet Minister Konda Surekha in the Nampally Court. This comes after Surekha made negative remarks about his family while criticizing BRS working president KT Rama Rao.

Yesterday, Konda Surekha made comments about Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha while speaking against KTR. She alleged that KTR was the reason behind Naga Chaitanya and Samantha’s divorce. She went on to add that KTR asked Nagarjuna to send Samantha in order to leave N-Convention. She called it the reason behind Chaitanya and Samantha’s divorce. Her statements received a huge backlash.

Celebrities from the whole Telugu film industry and even the common public demanded that she take back her words and issue an apology. As the situation became serious, Konda Surekha apologized to Nagarjuna’s family. She said her comments were unfortunate and not meant to hurt anyone.

Even though she apologised, Nagarjuna chose to take legal action against Surekha to protect his family’s reputation and filed a defamation case against her.

