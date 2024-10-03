Interim Bail For Jani Master

Choreographer Jani Master, who is currently under remand at Chanchalguda Central Jail, after being accused of sexually assaulting his assistant choreographer, has got relief. He has been granted interim bail by the Ranga Reddy district court.

He has been allowed to be released from October 6 to October 10 so he can attend the National Awards ceremony on October 8, where he will receive the award for Best Choreography.

Jani Master won the award for his choreography in the song “Megham Karukatha” from Dhanush’s movie Thiruchitrambalam. As it is an important event for him, he requested the court to grant the bail and in turn, he got an interim bail.

A couple of weeks ago, a 21-year-old woman accused Jani Master of sexually assaulting her, saying it started when she was still a minor. Because of this, a POCSO case was filed, and he was arrested by Hyderabad police while in Goa. The court first ordered a 15-day remand, which was later extended.

