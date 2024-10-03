‘We Choose To Remain Silent, But..’ – Rakul Reacts

The ongoing issue of Telangana Minister Konda Surekha’s unwanted comments targeting KTR has received attention all over. Many film actors and technicians ridiculed Konda Surekha’s degrading comments against KTR, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, and Samantha. Konda Surekha apologized to Samantha for the comments a day after the turmoil.

Many from the industry said they won’t tolerate such disgraceful comments from a minister and Rakul Preet too voiced her thoughts on the comments. Rakul Preet’s response gained attention as there were numerous times her name was dragged into the political discussions by the Telangana congress leaders.

Rakul Preet while condemning the lady minister’s remarks against Samantha, also urged the politicians to stop using her name in a malicious way to gain political mileage.

Rakul Preet said in her tweet, ‘The Telugu Film Industry is known worldwide for its creativity and professionalism. I’ve had a great journey in this beautiful industry and still very much connected.

It pains to hear such baseless and vicious rumours being spread about the women of this fraternity. What’s more disheartening is the fact that this is being done by another woman who’s supposedly in a very responsible position. For the sake of dignity, we choose to remain silent but it is misconstrued as our weakness.

I am absolutely apolitical and have nothing to do with any person/political party, whatsoever. I urge to stop using my name in a malicious way to gain political mileage.

Artists and creative personalities should be kept out of political slugfest and their names should not be used to grab headlines by linking them with fictitious stories.’

