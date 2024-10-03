Varun Tej’s Perfect Answer To Anchor

The guests at the prerelease events are asked personal questions often to make the event more entertaining. Rashmika was cornered many a time about her personal life, but the actress chose to smile and get away with a diplomatic answer always.

Last night at a pre-release event, actor Varun Tej was asked about his love story with Lavanya Tripathi. But he chose to shut the conversation down directly.

The event anchor tried to extract Varun Tej’s love story that was rumored to have started during the filming of the Mister movie. When asked about when it started and if Varun Tej was worried if he would get caught about the love story, he straight away replied that he would not want to answer that. He said, ‘Alanti Vishayalu cheppanu nenu and adi avasaram ledu. anduke cheppatledu.’

Not knowing where to stop, the anchor shot another question about who proposed first. Varun Tej laughed off asking her if it was a movie event or a grilling event. It is clear that Varun Tej wants to keep his love life purely personal and the anchor could not catch the hint.

