Vache Janmalo Mee Runam Teerchukunta – NTR AT Devara Success Bash

NTR’s Devara is registering big monies at the box office and the team celebrated the success today in a private event in Park Hyatt Hyderabad.

Speaking at the event, NTR thanked his fans for giving him a huge success with Devara. He promised to repay the fans’ love in the next life. NTR said what he is doing for fans is just the interest (vaddi) and he will repay the actual love in the next life.’ (ఈ జన్మలో నేను మీ కోసం ఎంత చేసినా అది వడ్డీ మాత్రమే….. వచ్చే జన్మలో మీ రుణం తీర్చుకుంటా…!)

On the occasion, NTR said he is eagerly waiting to work on Devara 2. NTR said his relationship with Koratala Siva started with ‘Brindavanam’ and now he has become family to him.

The event was graced by many celebrities along with the director Koratala Siva, music director Anirudh, DOP Ratnavelu, and Kalyan Ram. Rajamouli, Prashant Neel, Srikanth, Prakash Raj, Naga Vasmi, Sudhakar, DVV Danayya, TG Vishwa Prasad, Srikanth Odela, Shouruv and others were there at the success bash of Devara.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯