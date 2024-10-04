Will “Daavudi” Pull More Crowd To Theatres?

Jr NTR’s Devara is having a sensational run at the box office. Even after a week of its release, there is no stopping for Devara in both domestic and international markets. Now, to attract audiences to come again to the theatres, the makers have decided to add the “Daavudi” track in the movie.

Daavudi, which was released about a month ago, received a huge response on social media. This energetic dance number showcased NTR and Janhvi’s electrifying dance moves. But the makers decided not to include it in the movie as it would disturb the proceedings of the story. However, with the film becoming a financial success now, the makers decided to add the song anyway.

So, it has to be seen if Daavudi’s inclusion will make people come to the theatres once again. Though it is questionable in the case of families, fans and youngsters may give it one more shot just to experience that song on the big screen.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara features Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma, and Ajay in other key roles.

