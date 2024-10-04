Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 was the biggest disaster in director Shankar’s career. While the original 1996 film was a blockbuster, the sequel fell short of expectations and, on top of it, the movie ended up as meme material on social media. With the result of Indian 2, we now hear that production house Lyca is taking a shocking decision for Indian 3.

If the ongoing reports are anything to go by, the makers are planning to release Indian 3 directly on OTT. Though the news isn’t official yet, sources claim it strongly. It is heard that Lyca incurred huge losses with Indian 2 and that was the reason why it had to sell Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan for a lesser price.

On the other side, Kamal Haasan and Mani Rantnam’s Thug Life” is gearing up for a summer 2025 release. Bringing Indian 3 before it is a huge task. If the makers think of postponing it, there will be an additional financial interest burden on them. Thus, they are thinking of having a direct release on OTT.

Even people are shocked by hearing this news and are waiting for an official update. Meanwhile, if it becomes reality, Indian 3 will be Kamal Haasan’s first ever direct OTT release.

