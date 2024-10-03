Gear Up For Gunasekhar’s Euphoria

Successful commercial director Gunasekhar who last met the fans with Shakuntalam is busy with his new film Euphoria. The film unit inched towards the shoot completion and the makers launched a glimpse from the film. A new poster has come out which hints that the film is a youthful urban drama.

Gunasekhar is trying to get back to the success with this film which is expected to feature new comers playing the lead roles. The poster that comes out features youngsters in college, and some having fun at a bar. It all depicts the lives of youngsters and Gunasekhar is also attempting to convey a social message.

The film will feature music composed by Kaala Bhairava. Neelima Guna is producing the movie under the Guna Handmade Films banner, which is a new production house from the star director. Prawin Pudi is the film’s editor.

The first look is going to be out on October 7th.

