Mega Movie Marathon Is Back

The entire family wholesomely entertains the box office audiences. For decades, Megastar Chiranjeevi entertained the audiences along with other actors from his family. From time to time, they bring unique movies for the viewers. Now, with a theatrical gap of 20 days each, the four movies are gearing up for a release in theatres starting on November 14.

Starting from Mega Prince Varun Tej’s Matka to Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara, it will be non-stop entertainment from the Mega heroes.

Varun Tej will meet the fans and audiences with the film Matka, scheduled for a release on November 14th. The period drama, directed by Karuna Kumar, is already generating much interest.

The next on the list is Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Part 2: The Rule. The first part created euphoria at the box office, and the second part already has many expectations. Directed by Sukumar, the industry thinks that box-office content is in the offing.

Then joins Mega Powerstar Ram Charan, with his film Gamechanger. Directed by Shankar, the film is much-awaited for the fans and the positive buzz is picking up slowly.

And then, Mega boss Chiranjeevi has Vishwambhara scheduled for a grand release during the Sankranthi festival. There are rumors about film’s postponement but we hear that it is likely to unhappen.

