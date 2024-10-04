Samantha All Over The News & A New Announcement

Other day, senior star heroine Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced that she’s now a ‘co-founder’ of a wellness company that helps people to deal with mental health and other aspects.

And after this came out, many are questioning about the timing of the announcement. Here’s an interesting discussion going on the social media.

The day before yesterday, we had Congress Minister Konda Surekha making strong remarks against Samantha, through her criticism of KTR. And the actress responded to this within hours through her Instagram page, where she posted a story.

And the very next day, as the issue is yet to be settled down, Samantha is quick to post ‘stories’ about her new wellness company for which she joined hands with a couple of other experts from that field.

Many are wondering why the actress hasn’t waited for a couple of more days such that the controversy dies down and she would have got a clean reach.

Social media experts however say that Samantha is trending that whole night and the next day across the country, and what else would have been the best moment to announce her new venture?

However, few insiders are saying that Samantha’s announcement plan was decided almost two weeks ago, and they went ahead with the plan, without worrying about Konda Surekha’s comments and the controversy.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯