Shocking Twist In Bigg Boss 8

In the fifth week, Bigg Boss season 8 took an unexpected turn. In a surprising twist of events during last night’s episode, Aditya Om was unexpectedly eliminated late at night. This move stunned not only the audience but also the housemates.

At night, Bigg Boss had called the housemates to the garden area after ringing an emergency alarm, interrupting their routine. He informed them that one of the nominated contestants (Nikhil, Nabeel, Manikanta, Vishnu Priya, Nainika, or Aditya) would be eliminated immediately.

Bigg Boss then stated that Nikhil, Nabeel, and Manikanta were safe due to more number of votes. He then asked to eliminate one among Vishnu Priya, Nainika, and Aditya. He also asked them to pack their bags. Most voted against Aditya, leading to his eviction. He left the house immediately.

The voting lines for the other five contestants are still open, and fans are wondering if another eviction will happen on Sunday. Meanwhile, excitement is building as eight new contestants are set to enter the house this weekend.

