The Backstory Of NTR’s Sweet Warning To Fans

NTR’s Devara success bash was attended by the team the other night and also the words from NTR’s speech at the event have gone viral. NTR promised to repay the admiration and love from the fans in the next life, while what he is doing in this life is just ‘interest’. These touching words have made the fans jubilant, but many are curious and confused over NTR’s words about a person and his sweet warning.

NTR appeared to have decided to speak about Hari and address the criticism once and for all. During his speech, Tarak made sure to give a strong message about NTR Arts and Hari. For those who don’t know, Hari is the brother-in-law of Kalyan Ram and it is he who takes care of every aspect of NTR Arts.

"ఎవరేమన్నా… ఎవరేమనుకున్నా…. NTR Arts కి స్తంభం.. హరి "



– #JrNTR warns some of his fans who are going against producer Hari on social media. pic.twitter.com/ufW5g8zHZ9 — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) October 4, 2024

Tarak emphasized how important Hari is for him, Kalyan Ram, and NTR Arts. NTR in his speech said, ‘Hari is the backbone of NTR Arts and he is strength for me and Kalyan anna. Many have misunderstood him because he never comes out and speaks for himself. Hari is the pillar of NTR Arts.. and there is no doubt about it, no matter what people want to say or think.’

Tarak also made a statement saying, ‘Those who like this fact can digest it and others need not digest it.’

Well, this is more like a sweet warning and a statement from NTR to some of his fans. There have been a lot of NTR fans who complain about the promotions, and production values for NTR’s movies in the NTR Arts banner. Hari was criticized by many fans on social media during Jai Lava Kusa but NTR might have felt the need to put an end to this negativity among fans with his latest speech.

