SSMB29 Is Beyond The Most-Expected 6 Films!

Rajamouli has been setting a new benchmark with every release of his films. His most recent film RRR reached to Oscars and brought one home. So obviously his next film is already riding on huge hype and that too with Mahesh Babu, it is one of the most awaited films.

In a roundtable by Pinkvilla, the popular film distributors Suresh Babu, Akshaye Rathi, Ashutosh Agarwal, Satadeep Saha, and Vishek Chauhan shared their thoughts about Indian cinema and SSMB29 was part of it.

When the question arose about which will be on top among the most expected six upcoming films, Pushpa 2, War 2, Pathaan 2, Border 2, Salman Atlee, and Spirit, the exhibitors said they are looking forward to all of them. Suresh Babu brought up -SS Rajamouli – Mahesh Babu movie and all other exhibitors simply called it a movie from a different league and it is beyond all the six films mentioned. It is being called the global film and needless to say, the hype even goes beyond anything when the release date gets closer.

The film is not coming anytime soon for sure, but the hype it has among the audience is unbelievable already. Audience and fan expectations are always interesting, but the exhibitors putting the film in a different league and declaring it beyond the top most expected six films is more than exciting and reveals the hype around SSMB29.

