Rajendra Prasad’s Daughter Passes Away

Senior actor Rajendra Prasad’s daughter passed away last night.

Rajendra Prasad’s daughter Gayathri suffered from a heart stroke last night. She was immediately shifted to AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad. She breathed her last during the treatment.

Gayathri was 38 years old. Film celebrities offered condolences to Rajendra Prasad.

Earlier, at a prerelease event, Rajendra Prasad spoke emotionally about his daughter Gayathri and his bonding with her. Rajendra Prasad has a son and a daughter.

Gayathri’s daughter Sai Tejaswini acted as a child artist.

We at Gulte.com offer our condolences to Rajendra Prasad for his terrible loss.

