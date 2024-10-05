Now, A Criminal Case Lodged On Nag Akkineni

Despite the fact that Akkineni Nagarjuna has a ‘court’ stay supporting his claims that the popular N-Convention, owned by the actor, got demolished by the highly powerful HYDRAA that was being operated under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s command. Guess what, at a time when Nagarjuna has lodged a criminal and defamation suit against Minister Konda Surekha for her allegations, the actor is now facing a case regarding to N-Convention.

Apparently, Kasireddy Bhaskar Reddy, the owner of an anti-corruption NGO named Janam Kosam, has now lodged a complaint on Akkineni Nagarjuna at Madhapur Police Station. Saying that Nagarjuna resorted to criminal practices by occupying the Tummidikunta Lake and constructing a convention center over the same. Kasireddy lodged his complaint with Madhapur PS and the police have sent it for legal opinion such that they could take further action on Nagarjuna or might respond to the plaintiff.

The timing of this case is being questioned now, as many are expressing that Bhaskar Reddy might have lodged a case on Nagarjuna only to harass him further, in the wake of the actor filing a case on Konda Surekha. Whether there is any such conspiracy or not is yet to be known, but Akkineni fans are getting irritated by the type of treatment being meted out to their King

