Tamil Audiences Remain Uninterested in Telugu Heroes?

Jr NTR’s latest film Devara is having a sensational run at the box office. While the film’s performance is exceptional in Telugu and decent in Hindi, it has been disappointing in Tamil. Audiences in Tamil Nadu often don’t encourage other language heroes’ films and it has been proven once again with this movie.

Recently, in one of the interviews, Tamil analysts opined that Devara did a pre-release business of just Rs. 8 crore and promotions of Rs. 1 crore.

However, it managed to collect around Rs. 1 crore with losses of more than Rs. 8 crore. Even overseas, Devara managed to collect only $15k through its Tamil version. NTR worked hard and dubbed himself in all five languages. Still, Tamil audiences didn’t show any interest in watching the movie, as they do always for Telugu heroes’ films.

Thus, people have opined that from now on, it will be better if our filmmakers focus on Telugu and Hindi versions rather than releasing in all South Indian languages.

