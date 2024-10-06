October: Feast Ahead For Prabhas Fans

October is a special month for Rebel Star Prabhas fans as it marks his birthday. Prabhas celebrates his birthday on October 23. On this occasion, there are special updates, announcements and content releases of his various upcoming movies.

It is already known that Prabhas is currently working on Raja Saab, which will be his next release. It is heard that the makers are planning to release the first teaser or first single on Prabhas’s birthday this time.

Prabhas teamed up with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the film Spirit. It is expected to hit the floors next year. Meanwhile, we hear that the audio glimpse of the movie will be out on October 23.

An official announcement regarding the same is expected to be out by October 20. Apart from these two films, Prabhas also has Fauji in his lineup, which is being helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

According to the sources, the first look poster of the movie will be out as well on Prabhas’s birthday. On the whole, this year’s birthday is going to be a feast for Prabhas fans.

