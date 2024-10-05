NTR wishes to join Marvel Cinematic Universe

NTR is riding high on the box office success of his latest offering Devara : Part 1. The film which hit the screens on September 27th is running successfully in theatres. After RRR, NTR’s popularity shot through the roof and he is getting widely recognised all over the world. Now, the actor expressed his wish to join the renowned ‘Marvel Cinematic Universe’ in a recent media interaction.

NTR said ” I would love being a part of the Marvel world, because Marvel, for me, is very special. Iron Man is definitely one of my favourite characters because you don’t need to have superpowers, you don’t need to be god to have powers, you know, he is just a human being. With the kind of mind he has, it’s so simple that everybody is a superhero. You, me, we all are. So, Marvel is something very exciting for me and I’d definitely like to be a part of the Marvel world”.

NTR further added that his kids love Marvel too and said that they would be proud of him if he joins the Marvel world.

Talking about the second part of Devara, NTR said the team had already shot a few exciting sequences and revealed it is going be bigger and better than the first part. It is known fact that the NTR played dual roles in this Koratala Siva directional which also stars Jahnvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in prominent roles. The film grossed around 400 Crores worldwide so far.

Up next, NTR will resume shooting for War 2 with Hrithik Roshan. He is going to commence shooting for Prashanth Neel’s flick from January next year.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯