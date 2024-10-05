National Award for Jani Master Canceled!

In a significant development, the National Film Award for Best Choreography awarded to Jani Master reportedly has been canceled following the filing of a POCSO case against him. Jani Basha, known professionally as Jani Master, was set to receive the prestigious award on October 8th in New Delhi, having secured interim bail to attend the ceremony.

The decision by the award committee comes amid serious allegations, prompting a reevaluation of the accolades awarded to him. As a result of this cancellation, there is now uncertainty surrounding the status of Jani Master’s interim bail, raising questions about his legal standing.

This development not only casts a shadow over Jani Master’s career but also highlights the serious implications of legal issues in the entertainment industry. The choreographer, who gained recognition for his work in various films, now faces the dual challenge of addressing the allegations against him while navigating the fallout from this award cancellation.

