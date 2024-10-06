“Myth Breaker” is giving me some good feels -Jr NTR

One of the talked about aspects after looking at the collections of “Devara” is that global star Jr NTR has successfully broken a myth. And it is that any star hero who scores a blockbuster under legendary SS Rajamouli’s direction is suffering a curse, and follows it with a flop. Now that NTR is being called “Myth Breaker”, the hero spoke about it.

Of course, without mincing words, NTR first criticised a thing— “While we are not doing good films, we are pushing the blame on Rajamouli. It’s not correct” articulated NTR. And then he added, “Though the curse-talk is not real, it’s just a myth, saying that there is a curse and I’ve broken it, is making me feel good to an extent”. That makes even fans feel good about the movie and Jr NTR for sure.

Despite getting some mixed talk on Day 1, “Devara” has shined well at the box office, and Jr NTR’s terrific performance as Devara resulted in a phenomenal box office collection. So far the film has collected ₹350+ crores gross from the worldwide box office.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯