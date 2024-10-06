Nagarjuna remembers ANR’s prediction about Shiva

Nagarjuna Akkineni is known for giving opportunities to young talents without thinking about their stature. He has given numerous talented people big opportunities and among them, Shiva is the most memorable film.

The movie directed by Ram Gopal Varma changed the course of Indian Cinema, introducing high technical aspects. Nagarjuna gazed the talent and storytelling skill of RGV before the world and when nobody believed in him, he trusted him to the core.

As the movie released and started receiving praises, Nagarjuna received high appreciation and an unexpected prediction from his father, legend ANR. Remembering it, he shared it on his social media, X handle. He wrote, “It’s been 35 years and a day since the release of the iconic Shiva!!

I cannot forget that day driving in a car with my father Anr garu and he said ‘I saw shiva last night and this morning I heard it’s a big hit, but I believe it will become one of the biggest hits of the Telugu film industry!! ‘

How incredibly true your words were Nana! Gratitude to all the love for shiva even after all these years!

Thank you to all the people who made Shiva possible especially, Ram Gopal Varma.”

ANR’s prediction came true and even after 35 years, the movie Shiva remains fresh and relevant.

