Pic Talk: Senior Star Goes From Fat To Fit

Veteran Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar had recently signed a new film titled Good Bad Ugly and he has now completed his makeover arc for the same as he has gone from fat to fit.

In his recent pictures from his bike trip, Ajith looked a bit out of shape as appeared to have gone easy on his training regime. But in the latest pic of the senior star, he looks absolutely ripped.

Ajith has shed a lot of weight, as is seen in the picture and he is seen with multi-color tattoos on his arms. He has clearly undergone a significant makeover for his upcoming film.

This picture has now started to trend on social media as Ajith’s fans are pumped up about his new look.

“Fanboy #AdhikRavichandran is gonna show #Ajithkumar exactly how fans wanted to see him in big screens.” an excited Ajith fan tweeted regarding this picture.

Good Bad Ugly is directed by Adhik Ravichandran and it is scheduled to hit the big screens next May. It has Ajith in a peculiar role.

