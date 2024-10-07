Mega Hero Gets Huge Relief After Three Flops

These are the days when a trailer itself is deciding if the movie is worth watching or not. Many times, if the trailer is not showcasing anything, then the film is bombing at the box office. And if the trailer is engaging and riveting for 3 minutes, surely those films are working. On that note, let’s talk about mega hero Varun Tej now.

Look at the trailers of Gani, Gandeevadari Arjuna and Operation Valentine; the three films where Varun Tej played the solo hero. While there is F3 in between, these three independent films of the mega hero have flopped at the box office. But then, the trailers of those films itself haven’t excite any, and they didn’t give any hope that those films might do miracles at the box office. After three such stints, now Varun Tej is a happy man for sure.

After watching the teaser of his latest movie “Matka”, surely everyone was stunned, looking at the way the film was crafted. In a role that gave him a huge span, that he will portray his character at different ages, Varun excelled for sure. At the same time, none expected that director Karuna Kumar would come up with such classy and stylish conceiving of shots and scenes. After three flops, this is some interesting and believable stuff coming from Varun Tej, hope the film works too!

