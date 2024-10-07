Pottel Picks A Slot For Its Release

Sahit Mothkhuri of Bandham Regad and Savaari fame made a rural action entertainer Pottel which has a strong message. The makers, today came up with a release date update. The movie starring Yuva Chandraa Krishna and Ananya Nagalla will be hitting the screens on October 25th.

It’s a perfect slot, given there is mad rush on Dussehra and Diwali weeks. The makers chose an in between date for the release of Pottel. Yuva Chandraa, Ananya, and their kid are seen in the release date poster.

Ajay will be seen in a powerful and never-before-seen character in Pottel, which is described as one of the most significant roles. His performance is anticipated to leave a lasting impact.

Produced jointly by Nishank Reddy Kudithi, and Suresh Kumar Sadige, Pottel received a positive response for its teaser and songs. In fact, each song had a purpose and meaning.

