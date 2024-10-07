Will Ravi Teja Take That Risk?

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is one such hero who does films on a trot, irrespective of the results. His last hit was Dhamaka, which was released in 2022. Later, he was seen in Waltair Veerayya, but that success will go to Chiranjeevi’s credit. Post Dhamaka, he faced a series of flops in the form of Ravanasura, Tiger Nageswara Rao and Eagle. His last film Mr Bachchan also ended up as a disaster.

Recently, Ravi Teja got injured on the sets of his next film, RT 75. As doctors have advised him to rest, Ravi Teja has been at home over the last few weeks. According to the sources, he has been hearing new stories during this resting period. If the grapevine is anything to go by, Tamil director Sundar C also narrated a story to Ravi Teja and the latter liked it. He is expected to take a call soon.

Sundar C is a popular director in Tamil, who made Arunchalam with Rajinikanth. However, his track record in the recent past has not been great. Apart from the Aranmanai series, Sundar C failed to deliver hits with any other films. So, if Ravi Teja okays this project, it will be a risky move for sure and we have to see if he takes this call or not.

Meanwhile, RT 75 is being directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu and produced by Sithara Entertainment and Fortune Four Cinemas. It is slated for a 2025 release.

