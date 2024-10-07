100 Cr Director Gets Costly Car As Gift

100 crore rupee grossers are hard to come by in Tamil cinema and when something like this happens, the director and actors associated with the film are bound to be rewarded. The same is the case with director Nithilan who recently delivered a blockbuster with Maharaja which had Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.

Maharaja turned out to be a Rs 100 crore grosser at the box office and it reaped big financial returns to the producers and buyers. Buoyed by the same, the producers of the film have presented their director Mithilan with a super costly gift.

Incidentally, the makers of Maharaja have gifted a swanky new BMW to the director of the film, Nithilan. The car costs upwards of Rs 1 crore and comes from one of the premium classes of luxury carmaker BMW.

Considering the magnanimity of the film’s success, it could perhaps be argued that the director is fully deserving of this costly gift.

Maharaja is an intense social drama with peculiar plot and it has Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap in the lead roles. It is one of the biggest hits in Tamil cinema in recent times.

