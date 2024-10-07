Telugu Writer Questions Tamil Titles In Telugu

Gone are those days when Tamil movies were being released in Telugu with apt titles. Legendary filmmakers like Mani Ratnam used to take extreme care while bringing the Tamil origin film into Telugu. They made sure that the Telugu dialogues and lyrics were written well for the Telugu audience. Things have changed now and the current filmmakers are least bothered about nativity connect. Above that, the titles from Tamil are coming as is in Telugu.

Even star hero films like Valimai were released in Telugu with the same title and no one questioned it. There are more films like Raayan, Kanguva, and Vettaiyan hitting the screens in Telugu theaters with the same names. A Telugu writer Abburi Ravi questions it now and he has a valid point.

Abburi Ravi says the Telugu audience is being disrespected by the Tamil titles for the dubbing releases. The filmmakers don’t care about changing the titles, texts, and boards used in the movies. ‘I respect the respective languages and their creativity. But taking the Telugu audiences for granted is what I don’t like. I don’t think it is our generosity or greatness to encourage the filmmakers who don’t respect our Telugu audience’, Ravi said.

Abburi Ravi’s social media post has garnered good attention and it has to be seen if the filmmakers bring changes to the titles at least. Rajinikanth’s Vettaiayan is gearing up for release and it could be titled Vetagaadu.

