Couldn’t Help, But Laugh On Viswam Set: Gopichand

Macho Star Gopichand’s hilarious action thriller Viswam directed by Sreenu Vaitla on People Media Factory and Chitralayam Studios is due for release on October 11th. Meanwhile, the makers hold the film’s pre-release event.

Sreenu Vaitla said that he loved the journey of working on the movie. “Gopichand is the perfect co-passenger on this ride. Venu and Vishwa joined us later in the process, but I loved every moment of it. There won’t be any boring sequence in the entire film. Kavya Thapar is apt for the character. Anisha Ambrose of Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi did the emotional song without using glycerine. I could make the movie the way I wanted because of the complete support from Gopichand.”

Gopichand said, “We filmed in some risky locations, and the art department, along with all the technicians, put in tremendous effort. Chetan is a talented Telugu composer; I loved his work in RX 100, and his fresh sound really shines in Moroccan Maguva. He has excelled with the background score as well. I’m happy to work with cinematographer Guhan. I couldn’t help, but laugh on the set, while doing the comedy scenes. We had to go for many takes, because of me.

I treat Sreenu Vaitla like own brother. He creates a comfortable atmosphere for his actors. I truly enjoyed this journey. Besides unlimited fun, the movie also has intense action. I can say that Sreenu Vaitla is back and with a bang.”

The entire team looked very confident, and they are hopeful of delivering a blockbuster for this Dussehra.

