All Eyes On Samantha’s Speech Tomorrow In Hyderabad

The recent controversy of Telangana minister Konda Surekha’s comments snowballed into a sensation. Popular people from the film industry ridiculed her comments and Surekha later apologized to Samantha. The actress too condemned the Minister’s comments.

Samantha is coming to Hyderabad for the first time since controversy for an event. Samantha will be joining as the guest at Alia Bhatt’s Jigra prerelease event along with Rana, Trivikram in Hyderabad. Well, it has become a discussion point on the social media is she wants to address the issue in a public event.

If not directly, many are expecting Samantha would want to make a tiny gesture to thank the celebrities from the industry who came in support of her.

With the popular folks like Trivikram and Rana at the event, many are expecting that they too could might speak a word about the controversy. Jigra event is turning all the eyes with Samantha’s presence more than the movie itself.

