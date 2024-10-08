Baap of Re-Releases In India: TUMBBAD

Tumbbad is one of the super successful films in Hindi. The film created a sensation at the time of its first release in theatres. Recently, the film made its way back to theatres and created a sensation in re-releases across the nation. With a huge revenue, Tumbbad stands top among all the re-releases.

The movie has collected a gross revenue of over 35 crore rupees in the second release. In the initial run, the film managed to score only 16 crore rupees in its full run. Now, it is double than what has been achieved last time.

Thus, Tumbbad has become the highest grossing re-release in the country with amazing appreciations coming from all the corners. The film was released in 2018 as a folk horror film, directed by Rahi Anil Barve. Starring Sohum Shah in the lead role as Vinayak Rao, it follows the story of his search for a hidden 20th century treasure in the Indian village of Tumbbad, Maharashtra.

The film’s plot is: “When a family builds a shrine for Hastar, a monster who is never to be worshipped, and attempts to acquire his cursed wealth, they face catastrophic consequences.”

