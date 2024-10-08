Jathara Songs: Latest Trend In Telugu Cinema

Item songs are a revolution in Telugu cinema. These special numbers, which come in the second half, especially keep the audiences entertained in theatres. Slowly, the filmmakers came out of the obsession with item songs, and it looks like the latest trend in Telugu cinema is ‘Jathara Song.’

Over the years, Telugu cinema has transitioned into many trends and tasted success in entertaining audiences. From hero introduction songs to wedding songs to foreign duets to special item numbers, Telugu cinema has tried everything. Now, Jathara-themed songs are gaining attention in Telugu cinema.

In recent times, one Jathara song that created a sensation is from the film Pushpa Part 2: The Rule. The team did not release the lyrical but the anticipation is huge. The talk in the industry is that the song has been picturized nicely and is sure to become a hit instantly after its release.

Apart from that, one Jathara song that has hyped a film in recent times is from Devara. The Ayudha Puja song has become viral soon after its release. The song helped the film gain buzz, and a similar thing happened in the case of Committee Kurrollu as well. The small-budgeted flick also had a Jathara song, which helped the film gain momentum.

Now, Kiran Abbavaram has also released a Jathara song from his new film Ka. The song is getting attention as well as appreciation from everyone in the industry. If the song also becomes a hit, it proves that the trend of Jathara songs will help the films gain buzz before the release.

