Sudheer Babu’s MNSH Premiere Strategy

Sudheer Babu’s upcoming film Maa Nanna Superhero directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara on V Celluloids and CAM Entertainment banner seems to be one of the prime choices for family audiences during this Dussehra festival. The trailer suggests that the film is a wholesome entertainer, promising an engaging experience for viewers of all ages.

Meanwhile, the makers have opted to hold special premieres in Vijayawada and Vizag on October 9th. Usually, premieres shows are hold a day before the actual theatrical release. This proactive approach showcases the belief that Sudheer Babu and his team have in the film’s content.

Tickets for these exclusive premieres are now available, and the cast and crew are hopeful that positive feedback will lead to strong box office numbers, during the Dussehra holiday season.

