Tamannaah Ecstatic To Shoot In Odela

Tamannaah Bhatia landed in Odela village where the final leg of Odela 2 shoot is progressing. The starlet is shooting in Odela for the first time and she is quite ecstatic. The shoot is taking place in Odela Mallanna temple, and other scenic locations.

Joining her in this last schedule are Murali Sharma, Hebah Patel, Yuva, and several other cast members. In the film, Tamannaah will portray the character of Shiva Shakti. She has undergone a complete transformation and received training for her role.

Tamannaah in this working still is seen very relaxed. We can observe the serenity in her face. While this poster shows the soft side of the character, she will be seen performing some risky fight sequences in the movie.

Directed by Ashok Teja, the movie is produced by Madhu Creations and Sampath Nandi Teamworks banners. While Soundar Rajan S cranks the camera, Ajaneesh Loknath scores the music.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯