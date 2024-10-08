NTR’s Box-Office Game: Upwards & Onwards

NTR is currently happy with the response coming for his latest release Devara. Although the film will have a release in two parts, the first part filled him with happiness, which he will treasure for a long time. Not only did he score a solo hit with Devara Part 1 after 6 years but also broke the ‘Rajamouli myth’ which is the icing on the cake.

Now, the industry folks and the trade pundits expect that the graph of NTR will just go upwards and will see no obstacles for the next few years. NTR had also set up a solid line up of films to up his game in the film industry.

NTR will next be seen in the direction of Prashanth Neel. This is one combination that has been in the discussions from the time KGF: Chapter 1 had hit the screens. The film’s launch took place and the shoot is progressing too. NTR is yet to join but the film is expected to put the mass angle in NTR to full use.

On the other han, War 2 is expected to elevate NTR’s mass image to pan-India level. Already, NTR established himself with RRR and War 2 is expected to take his stardom to greater heights. With Hrithik Roshan playing the lead, the film will definitely be a killer.

NTR also has Devara: Part 2 which is carrying a lot of positive buzz and expectations. Koratala Siva is also taking more time in fine tuning the script to match the new expectations.

It will easily take another five years for all the films to be completed and have a release in theatres. So, the game is exciting for NTR and the fans can be assured of some blasting entertainment from the ‘Tiger’.

