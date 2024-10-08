Rajinikanth, And Next Is Samantha – Trivikram

Actress Samantha made her first appearance after the recent controversy due to the comments made by a Telangana minister. Samantha attended the promotional event of Alia Bhatt’s Jigra in Hyderabad. Star director Trivikram, Rana Daggubati, and of course Alia Bhatt are at the event.

Trivikram’s speeches at the events always have a special fan base and yet again he stole the show with his praise for Samantha. Trivikram said Samantha is next only to the Superstar Rajinikanth in terms of having the equal fan base across all parts of the country. Trivikram clarified that he is not telling that out of love, but it is a fact.

The star director recalled working with Samantha for three movies and he said he is delighted to see her after a long time. Trivikram further said Alia Bhatt and Samantha are not heroines, in fact, they are the heroes for a long time.

He revealed that Allu Arjun was a great fan of Samantha when her movie Ye Maaya Chesave was released. Allu Arjun called Trivikram and asked him to watch the movie for Samantha, Trivikram shared.

