“Naatu Naatu plays in my home everyday”

Alia Bhatt is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Jigra, her upcoming film as an actor-producer, is being promoted to the best of her abilities. The actress is taking special steps to ensure that the film is being promoted in the Telugu states. Asian Suresh Entertainments LLP will be distributing this film, which is scheduled to release worldwide on October 11.

Apart from her Telugu debut in RRR, Alia’s Hindi films Brahmastra Part 1 & Gangubai Kathiawadi had also had a simultaneous Telugu language release. Jigra will be her third consecutive film to also get a Telugu release in the theatres. However, Jigra is Alia’s first film as a producer to have a Telugu language release.

After sharing some details about what a big deal it is for her to have a pre-release event in Hyderabad, Alia also reiterates that the Telugu audience is second to none, when it comes to showering their love towards cinema of all languages and industries. Then, she goes on to share a cute anecdote about her newfound relationship with the Academy Award-winning, foot-tapping, blockbuster number Naatu Naatu.

Alia shares, “We play Naatu Naatu every day in our house because my daughter Raha is a huge fan of the song. She not only loves to listen to the song, but she also loves to dance to the same. One day, she found a clip of me dancing to Naatu Naatu at an awards function so she always insists that I dance as well. I just lean against some surface and do the trademark feet shifting step. This song is all the more special to me now.”

