Vettaiyan Telugu Title Lost In Common Title Trend

There has always been a complaint about bringing Tamil films dubbed in Telugu but with Tamil titles. The issue has now snowballed into a controversy, with trends emerging to boycott Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan movie. The other day, writer Abburi Ravi openly expressed his angst on taking the Telugu audience for granted.

Producer Dil Raju tried to clarify this. Dil Raju emphasizes the need to watch a movie just as a movie rather than finding faults with every minute thing.

The star producer also backed Lyca Productions’ saying that it was not their intention to impose the Tamil title on Telugu audiences. ‘Irrespective of the title, the audiences will watch if a film is good and reject it if it is not good enough. Cinema has become global and filmmakers are sticking to one title for all languages to avoid confusion,’ said Dil Raju.

Dil Raju opines this is going to be the trend and it might have to be accepted instead of making an issue out of it.

Amid this, Lyca Productions also issued a press note addressing the issue from a different angle. They claim to have decided to title the Telugu dubbed version of Vettaiyan as Vetagadu. But the unavailability of the title and to also capture the core meaning of the film suitably, we were impelled to adopt the uniform title ‘Vettaiayan The Hunter’ for all dubbed versions ensuring to maintain consistency and invariability in the title’, said Lyca in the press release.

The filmmakers might have to compromise on their intended titles to maintain the common title for pan-India films going further if this is the trend.

Vettaiyan is released on October 10. The Rajinikanth movie has stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, and Rithika Singh in the crucial roles. The movie is directed by TJ Gnanavel.

Related

Tags Rajinikanth Vettaiyan Vettaiyan Telugu Title

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯