SSMB29: Hints And Hype From Vijayendra Prasad

The most awaited film SS Rajamouli – Mahesh Babu movie is gearing up to take away the spotlight from all other films. Once the shooting starts, the movie hijacks the attention of movie buffs.

The star writer and father of SS Rajamouli dropped a few details about the film SSMB29. Vijayendra Prasad revealed that it usually takes 3-4 weeks to develop a story and since they are doing a film with Mahesh Babu, it took more than two years only to develop the story.

The writer also dropped an update that the movie starts its shoot in January 2025. Vijayendra Prasad shares that the movie will introduce audiences to a completely new world, one that hasn’t been seen in Indian cinema before.

The star filmmaker Rajamouli has not revealed anything so far about the cast and other things except that it is a ‘globe-trotting adventure’. The film is rumored to be set largely against the backdrop of the Amazon rainforest.

The look Mahesh Babu is in right now is not the final look according to the sources. The film will be released in multiple Indian languages and also translated into foreign languages.

Related

Tags SSMB29 SSRMB29

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯