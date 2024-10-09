NTR Upset With Overly Critical Audience?

NTR’s Devara emerged as a success financially and the team is confident on the second part too. Commercial success apart, Devara received mixed responses and negativity for some weak parts of the movie.

The team celebrated the success but reportedly, NTR expressed his dissatisfaction about the audience who are being overly critical and the negative trend. According to the reports by Times Of India, NTR in his Indian Today interview shared his thoughts about the emerging behavior of the audience.

NTR reportedly opined that the viewers have become negative and critical. This shift from innocent and carefree movie watching to being overly critical has made it difficult for the viewers to enjoy the movie. He questions why modern audiences don’t simply enjoy the experience instead of overanalyzing and judging the film.

The RRR actor also suggested that the negative audience perceptions might eventually correct itself to bring back the balanced viewing experience.

NTR might be correct about the audiences becoming critical and that might be because of their exposure to global cinema and comparisons thereafter. Making the audience sit through the whole movie and entertaining them in every scene and frame is a daunting task, but there are also films that are being unanimously being appreciated.

