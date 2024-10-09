Poonam’s Confusing Tweet On Actor-Politician & Director?

In yet another tweet episode from an account believed to be belonging to actress Poonam Kaur, she made a confusing statement contradicting most of her previous allegations against a director and an actor.

In her latest post, Poonam Kaur wrote a clarification suggesting that it was a director who impregnated a half-Punjabi actress and the actor/politician and she was unnecessarily pulled due to political desperation. The ‘clarification’ tweet came out of nowhere and the netizens are deriving differently about the name of that half-Punjabi girl while she left it to the viewers to decide on who the director and the actor/politician are.

clarification –

it’s not the actor turned politician who impregnated n aborted the girl which ended her career – it’s the director who did it -maa involvement helped the half punjabi actor , I and actor/politician were pulled unnecessarily due political desperation #punjabigirl. — पूनम कौर ❤️ poonam kaur (@poonamkaurlal) October 9, 2024

Well, many folks admit they were confused with Poonam Kaur’s tweets and also suggested no one would want to believe her if she kept changing her words now and then. They questioned what happened to the alleged handwritten letters and why the U-turn now.

Others advised her to file a complaint with the Movie Artists Association or with the police just like the choreographer did against Jani master. It has to be seen if this indirect tweet war takes any turn soon.

Poonam Kaur had been tweeting harsh comments and responses against Trivikram and Pawan Kalyan for many months. The actress indirectly alleges the injustice done to her because of the actor-politician and the director.

