Poorna Market, The Heart Of Matka

In the realm of storytelling, settings can enhance the emotional depth and authenticity of a narrative. In Mega Prince Varun Tej’s Matka directed by Karuna Kumar, the Poorna Market stands out as a pivotal element that enriches the story, reflecting the vibrant culture.

To capture the essence of Poorna Market, the production team erected a stunning set at RFC in 10 acres, under the supervision of production designer Kiran Kumar Manne. Originally known as Sardar Vallabhai Patel Market, the British altered its name.

The Poorna Market encompassing a bustling hub of activity featuring 1500 shops is an integral character in the film. From antique cars and traditional rickshaws to a vintage photo studio and Poorna Theatre, every detail is designed to transport audiences to a bygone era.

The transformative journey of Varun Tej from a labour to a Super Power is linked to Poorna Market. The video further heightens the curiosity for the movie.

Matka is slated for release on November 14th.

