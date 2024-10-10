Ranveer Singh Or Ranbir Kapoor In Devara 2?

Director Koratala Siva revived himself to an extent with Devara. Though there is a widespread opinion that this is not his best work till date, the box office numbers of the film make up for it and Koratala can essentially breathe a sigh of relief.

Now, the discussion is about Devara 2 and when this was brought up in front of Koratala by a Bollywood media outlet in a virtual interview, he had a very interesting tidbit of information.

When asked which other language actor he’d like to see in the second part, Koratala replied “I can’t say for certain but I have my own wishlist. To be very honest, I would love to see Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor in the second part. I don’t know if it would actually happen.” Koratala replied.

“I don’t know if it is a spoiler alert or something, but at this point, I don’t want to reveal more than this.” Koratala said as he actually left netizens speculating if either of these Bollywood stars would actually be a part of the sequel.

There is no debating the fact that Ranveer and Ranbir are two of the most talented actors in the current crop of Bollywood stars. It would really be a treat to watch them alongside Tarak in Devara 2, but as Koratala himself acknowledged this is just wishful thinking for now and it is too early to speak about cast for the sequel which is still a fair way from shoot.

Related

Tags Devara 2 Ranvir SIngh

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯