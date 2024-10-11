Fans Not Happy With Fahadh Faasil

Fahadh Faasil is one of the most talented artists in the Malayalam film industry. He is a rockstar in the Mallu industry and enjoys a huge fan base. Interestingly, Fahadh was seen in the recent release of Vettaiyan, which starred Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role. Fahadh’s fans dislike the attempt to see him in films in other languages.

In reality, the costs involved in making Malayalam films are lower, and the artists will not receive huge remunerations despite scoring hits and having established markets. This is one of the main reasons why the Mallu actors are open to acting in other languages. Already, Dulquer is doing the same by playing multiple films as a hero in Telugu.

On the other hand, Fahadh also starred in Vikram (Tamil), Pushpa (Telugu), Dhoomam (Kannada), and some other films in other South languages. In Vettaiyan, Fahadh has most of his scenes with Rajinikanth, and the character he plays has a mix of humor and emotion. In the end, his character dies.

The fans are upset and angry with Fahadh that he is doing films in other languages which are not substantial. But, decades ago, other Malayalam actors also did the same. Actors like Tiger Prabhakar and Devaraj acted as villains in Chiranjeevi’s films. And then, Napolean did Hello Brother in his form. Many of the current generation of actors are also looking to act in other languages for big bucks.

In the case of Fahadh, the talk is that he is getting paid close to Rs. 7 Crores for his performance in Pushpa franchise. In Malayalam, Fahadh might not be getting this amount for his solo films as well. Hence, it is Fahadh’s choice to do so and the fans must understand the reality.

