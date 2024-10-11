Balagam Venu & His Yellamma’s Status

Comedian turned director Venu Yeldandi shot to fame with his directorial debut Balagam. Now, the entire film industry is eager to know his second film as a director. It is already confirmed that the film is titled Yellamma, produced by Dil Raju. Meanwhile, there is no clarity on who will play the lead in it.

There were rumors that Venu had pitched the story to Nani, who initially listened to the narration and seemed interested but ultimately decided to decline. The exact reason behind Nani’s decision isn’t clear, though it’s said that either scheduling conflicts or script issues might have been factors.

Now, it appears that the Yellamma project may have shifted to Nithiin. Given his association with the Dil Raju, Nithiin is unlikely to turn down the opportunity, which has fueled speculation that he might be cast as the lead. However, nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

Recently, at an event for another film, Venu was asked about the status of Yellamma. In his typical humorous style, Venu responded that the script is ready and hinted that shooting could start soon. When Venu asked if they could begin filming in November, Dil Raju humorously suggested pushing it to February.

