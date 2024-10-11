When Ratan Tata produced a Bollywood Film

Ratan Tata needs no introduction to the people of this nation, as his contributions to the country’s growth are significant. We use many products manufactured by Tata Group in our daily lives. Today, the nation is mourning his passing, which occurred in the early hours of the morning.

While Tata’s successes in steel, automobiles, salt, telecom, and IT are well-known, few people know his brief venture into the entertainment industry. He was once a producer for a Hindi film.

Going into the details, Ratan Tata co-produced a Hindi film titled Aetbaar in 2004. The film had Amitabh Bachchan, John Abraham, and Bipasha Basu in the lead roles. It was directed by Vikram Bhatt. With a budget of around Rs. 8 crores, it earned Rs. 9.50 crores at the box office.

Despite the film’s modest performance, this marked Ratan Tata’s only involvement in movie production. Beyond cinema, Tata also significantly impacted entertainment through Tata Sky (now Tata Play), a DTH service launched in 2006.

