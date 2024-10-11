Vishwambhara Striking Teaser Loading

Excitement is building for Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next outing Vishwambhara. Wait for few more hours, as a striking teaser of the movie will be released tomorrow, on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.

The anticipation is heightened by an outstanding new poster showcasing Chiranjeevi gripping a specially designed sword while standing on rugged shores, hinting at the epic journey to come. The poster suggests that the teaser will deliver a mesmerizing visual experience, packed with high-quality VFX that promises to immerse viewers in this fantastical world.

Directed by Vassishta and produced on a grand scale by UV Creations, Vishwambhara has music by MM Keeravani.

Vishwambhara is planned for Sankranthi release.

