Midnight Shows’ Report Affecting The Movie? Producer Disagrees

Popular film producer Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments banner is coming up with Lucky Bhaskar movie with Dulquer Salmaan. The movie is set for release on October 31. In an interesting update, the producer revealed that Lucky Bhaskar will be having shows on 30th October.

During the press meet about Lucky Bhaskar, Naga Vamsi was asked why he is planning early shows for Lucky Bhaskar when he earlier opined that the midnight shows’ reports affected Guntur Kaaram.

Clarifying that Lucky Bhaskar will have the actual shows starting the First show on the 30th and they are not premieres or midnight shows, the producer also said that irrespective of the divided report for Devara with midnight shows, the movie emerged as a success.

Naga Vamsi admits learning a new thing with Devara, that no matter how the midnight shows or premieres’ report is, the movie cannot be stopped if it is good.

Having said that, the early shows or benefit shows become a big advantage to the movie if the content is good and it works against when the content is not great. Hanuman took advantage of it while Mr Bachchan took the bullet. Lucky Bhaskar team seems to be confident on the early release and it has to be seen how it works.

Mechanic Rocky was supposed to be releasing the same day but dropped from the race. For now, Siva Karthikeyan’s Amaran and Satya Dev’s Zebra will be released on the same day. Kiran Abbavaram’s Ka is heard to be looking at the same date, but no official announcement has been made yet.

